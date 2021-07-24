Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

7-0-8-8, FB: 6

(seven, zero, eight, eight; FB: six)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

July 24, 2021 1:15 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

July 24, 2021 1:02 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

July 24, 2021 1:02 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

July 24, 2021 1:02 PM

Lottery

NC Lottery

July 24, 2021 1:01 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

July 24, 2021 1:01 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service