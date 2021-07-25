Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
11-12-25-28-33
(eleven, twelve, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-three)
12-13-26-33-42, Lucky Ball: 9
(twelve, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-two; Lucky Ball: nine)
Estimated jackpot: $153 million
6-9-4, Lucky Sum: 19
(six, nine, four; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
5-2-3, Lucky Sum: 10
(five, two, three; Lucky Sum: ten)
8-6-0-1, Lucky Sum: 15
(eight, six, zero, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
1-7-2-4, Lucky Sum: 14
(one, seven, two, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
01-04-11-59-67, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2
(one, four, eleven, fifty-nine, sixty-seven; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $174 million
Comments