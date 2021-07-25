NC Lottery

Charlotte Observer Logo
RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

11-12-25-28-33

(eleven, twelve, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

12-13-26-33-42, Lucky Ball: 9

(twelve, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-two; Lucky Ball: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $153 million

6-9-4, Lucky Sum: 19

(six, nine, four; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

5-2-3, Lucky Sum: 10

(five, two, three; Lucky Sum: ten)

8-6-0-1, Lucky Sum: 15

(eight, six, zero, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

1-7-2-4, Lucky Sum: 14

(one, seven, two, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

01-04-11-59-67, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(one, four, eleven, fifty-nine, sixty-seven; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $174 million

