Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Day" game were:

6-9-4, Lucky Sum: 19

(six, nine, four; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

July 25, 2021 6:37 AM

Lottery

SC Lottery

July 25, 2021 6:37 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

July 25, 2021 6:31 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

July 25, 2021 6:38 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

July 25, 2021 6:31 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

July 25, 2021 6:31 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service