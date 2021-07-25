Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:

8-6-0-1, Lucky Sum: 15

(eight, six, zero, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

  Comments  

Lottery

NC Lottery

July 25, 2021 1:57 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

July 25, 2021 1:56 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

July 25, 2021 1:56 AM

Lottery

SC Lottery

July 25, 2021 1:56 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

July 25, 2021 12:45 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

July 25, 2021 12:35 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service