Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
12-13-26-33-42, Lucky Ball: 9
(twelve, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-two; Lucky Ball: nine)
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
12-13-26-33-42, Lucky Ball: 9
(twelve, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-two; Lucky Ball: nine)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments