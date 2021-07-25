Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

1-7-2-4, Lucky Sum: 14

(one, seven, two, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

July 25, 2021 7:28 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

July 25, 2021 7:28 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

July 25, 2021 7:28 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

July 25, 2021 7:28 AM

Lottery

SC Lottery

July 25, 2021 7:28 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

July 25, 2021 7:28 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service