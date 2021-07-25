Charlotte Observer Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

6-2-2, FB: 3

(six, two, two; FB: three)

