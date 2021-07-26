Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
6-8-4-2, Lucky Sum: 20
(six, eight, four, two; Lucky Sum: twenty)
