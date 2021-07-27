Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
06-10-21-28-30
(six, ten, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
08-26-39-42-46, Lucky Ball: 7
(eight, twenty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-six; Lucky Ball: seven)
Estimated jackpot: $153 million
3-3-2, Lucky Sum: 8
(three, three, two; Lucky Sum: eight)
2-9-1, Lucky Sum: 12
(two, nine, one; Lucky Sum: twelve)
6-8-2-7, Lucky Sum: 23
(six, eight, two, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
2-2-5-0, Lucky Sum: 9
(two, two, five, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)
Estimated jackpot: $186 million
