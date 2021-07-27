Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

06-10-21-28-30

(six, ten, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

08-26-39-42-46, Lucky Ball: 7

(eight, twenty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-six; Lucky Ball: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $153 million

3-3-2, Lucky Sum: 8

(three, three, two; Lucky Sum: eight)

2-9-1, Lucky Sum: 12

(two, nine, one; Lucky Sum: twelve)

6-8-2-7, Lucky Sum: 23

(six, eight, two, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

2-2-5-0, Lucky Sum: 9

(two, two, five, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $186 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

July 27, 2021 12:20 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

July 27, 2021 12:20 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

July 27, 2021 12:20 AM

Lottery

NC Lottery

July 27, 2021 12:20 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

July 27, 2021 12:12 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

July 27, 2021 12:12 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service