NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

14-31-35-41-43

(fourteen, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

07-31-33-47-48, Lucky Ball: 17

(seven, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

02-35-36-54-64, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3

(two, thirty-five, thirty-six, fifty-four, sixty-four; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $153 million

1-9-2, Lucky Sum: 12

(one, nine, two; Lucky Sum: twelve)

5-5-2, Lucky Sum: 12

(five, five, two; Lucky Sum: twelve)

8-2-7-7, Lucky Sum: 24

(eight, two, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

8-1-7-6, Lucky Sum: 22

(eight, one, seven, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $186 million

