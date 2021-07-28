Charlotte Observer Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Day" game were:

1-9-2, Lucky Sum: 12

(one, nine, two; Lucky Sum: twelve)

