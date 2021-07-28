Charlotte Observer Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

8-1-7-6, Lucky Sum: 22

(eight, one, seven, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

