SC Lottery

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

06-41-44-46-48, Lucky Ball: 13

(six, forty-one, forty-four, forty-six, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: thirteen)

19-26-31-52-68, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3

(nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, fifty-two, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $166 million

05-10-15-25-28, Power-Up: 2

(five, ten, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight; Power, Up: two)

0-3-1, FB: 3

(zero, three, one; FB: three)

7-3-4, FB: 5

(seven, three, four; FB: five)

9-3-9-8, FB: 3

(nine, three, nine, eight; FB: three)

0-6-8-5, FB: 5

(zero, six, eight, five; FB: five)

Estimated jackpot: $199 million

