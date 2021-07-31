Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

02-11-22-27-41

(two, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-seven, forty-one)

06-41-44-46-48, Lucky Ball: 13

(six, forty-one, forty-four, forty-six, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: thirteen)

19-26-31-52-68, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3

(nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, fifty-two, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $166 million

9-6-9, Lucky Sum: 24

(nine, six, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

0-4-4, Lucky Sum: 8

(zero, four, four; Lucky Sum: eight)

3-2-3-8, Lucky Sum: 16

(three, two, three, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

3-8-3-8, Lucky Sum: 22

(three, eight, three, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $199 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

July 31, 2021 12:38 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

July 31, 2021 12:37 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

July 31, 2021 12:37 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

July 31, 2021 12:37 AM

Lottery

SC Lottery

July 31, 2021 12:39 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

July 31, 2021 12:37 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service