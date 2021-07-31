Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
02-11-22-27-41
(two, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-seven, forty-one)
06-41-44-46-48, Lucky Ball: 13
(six, forty-one, forty-four, forty-six, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
19-26-31-52-68, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3
(nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, fifty-two, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $166 million
9-6-9, Lucky Sum: 24
(nine, six, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
0-4-4, Lucky Sum: 8
(zero, four, four; Lucky Sum: eight)
3-2-3-8, Lucky Sum: 16
(three, two, three, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
3-8-3-8, Lucky Sum: 22
(three, eight, three, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $199 million
