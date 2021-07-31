Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
3-8-3-8, Lucky Sum: 22
(three, eight, three, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
3-8-3-8, Lucky Sum: 22
(three, eight, three, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments