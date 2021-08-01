Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
07-26-29-36-42, Lucky Ball: 6
(seven, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-two; Lucky Ball: six)
Estimated jackpot: $179 million
01-09-23-27-30, Power-Up: 2
(one, nine, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty; Power, Up: two)
8-8-1, FB: 3
(eight, eight, one; FB: three)
1-8-2, FB: 6
(one, eight, two; FB: six)
1-1-7-0, FB: 3
(one, one, seven, zero; FB: three)
2-8-2-6, FB: 6
(two, eight, two, six; FB: six)
01-21-22-34-47, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(one, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-four, forty-seven; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
