Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Lottery

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

07-26-29-36-42, Lucky Ball: 6

(seven, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-two; Lucky Ball: six)

Estimated jackpot: $179 million

01-09-23-27-30, Power-Up: 2

(one, nine, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty; Power, Up: two)

8-8-1, FB: 3

(eight, eight, one; FB: three)

1-8-2, FB: 6

(one, eight, two; FB: six)

1-1-7-0, FB: 3

(one, one, seven, zero; FB: three)

2-8-2-6, FB: 6

(two, eight, two, six; FB: six)

01-21-22-34-47, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

(one, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-four, forty-seven; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

August 01, 2021 10:14 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

August 01, 2021 10:14 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

August 01, 2021 10:14 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

August 01, 2021 10:14 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

August 01, 2021 10:14 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

August 01, 2021 10:05 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service