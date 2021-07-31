Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Day" game were:
0-2-0, Lucky Sum: 2
(zero, two, zero; Lucky Sum: two)
