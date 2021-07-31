Charlotte Observer Logo
Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:

7-8-4-9, Lucky Sum: 28

(seven, eight, four, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-eight)

