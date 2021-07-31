Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:
7-8-4-9, Lucky Sum: 28
(seven, eight, four, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-eight)
NC Lottery.
