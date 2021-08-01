Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

3-7-4, Lucky Sum: 14

(three, seven, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

August 01, 2021 10:14 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

August 01, 2021 10:14 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

August 01, 2021 10:14 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

August 01, 2021 10:14 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

August 01, 2021 10:14 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

August 01, 2021 10:05 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service