Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
04-05-24-36-38, Lucky Ball: 2
(four, five, twenty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $179 million
08-11-25-31-33, Power-Up: 2
(eight, eleven, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-three; Power, Up: two)
2-3-5, FB:
(two, three, five; FB: zero)
6-6-8, FB: 1
(six, six, eight; FB: one)
8-4-5-6, FB:
(eight, four, five, six; FB: zero)
8-3-9-1, FB: 1
(eight, three, nine, one; FB: one)
Estimated jackpot: $211 million
Comments