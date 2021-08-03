Charlotte Observer Logo
NC Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

07-17-36-38-42

(seven, seventeen, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-two)

10-15-18-41-45, Lucky Ball: 10

(ten, fifteen, eighteen, forty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: ten)

01-09-17-27-34, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2

(one, nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: two)

4-0-4, Lucky Sum: 8

(four, zero, four; Lucky Sum: eight)

9-0-3, Lucky Sum: 12

(nine, zero, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)

8-0-0-2, Lucky Sum: 10

(eight, zero, zero, two; Lucky Sum: ten)

5-5-3-5, Lucky Sum: 18

(five, five, three, five; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $211 million

