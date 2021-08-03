Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
5-5-3-5, Lucky Sum: 18
(five, five, three, five; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
5-5-3-5, Lucky Sum: 18
(five, five, three, five; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments