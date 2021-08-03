Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
07-17-36-38-42
(seven, seventeen, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-two)
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
07-17-36-38-42
(seven, seventeen, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-two)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments