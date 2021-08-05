Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
04-16-20-23-31
(four, sixteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $222,000
01-25-30-36-37, Lucky Ball: 2
(one, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Lucky Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $191 million
1-8-2, Lucky Sum: 11
(one, eight, two; Lucky Sum: eleven)
6-1-3, Lucky Sum: 10
(six, one, three; Lucky Sum: ten)
9-8-5-0, Lucky Sum: 22
(nine, eight, five, zero; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
1-7-0-6, Lucky Sum: 14
(one, seven, zero, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
05-21-32-36-58, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(five, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six, fifty-eight; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $211 million
