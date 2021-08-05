NC Lottery

Charlotte Observer Logo
RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

04-16-20-23-31

(four, sixteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $222,000

01-25-30-36-37, Lucky Ball: 2

(one, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Lucky Ball: two)

Estimated jackpot: $191 million

1-8-2, Lucky Sum: 11

(one, eight, two; Lucky Sum: eleven)

6-1-3, Lucky Sum: 10

(six, one, three; Lucky Sum: ten)

9-8-5-0, Lucky Sum: 22

(nine, eight, five, zero; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

1-7-0-6, Lucky Sum: 14

(one, seven, zero, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

05-21-32-36-58, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(five, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six, fifty-eight; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $211 million

