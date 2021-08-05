Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
04-16-20-23-31
(four, sixteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $222,000
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
04-16-20-23-31
(four, sixteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $222,000
NC Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments