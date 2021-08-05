Charlotte Observer Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

6-1-3, Lucky Sum: 10

(six, one, three; Lucky Sum: ten)

