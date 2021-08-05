Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Lottery

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

05-15-36-44-46, Lucky Ball: 17

(five, fifteen, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-six; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $191 million

03-10-35-36-37, Power-Up: 3

Afternoon Observer

Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

(three, ten, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Power, Up: three)

9-0-2, FB: 6

(nine, zero, two; FB: six)

9-5-1, FB: 7

(nine, five, one; FB: seven)

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

5-3-7-0, FB: 6

(five, three, seven, zero; FB: six)

2-9-8-2, FB: 7

(two, nine, eight, two; FB: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $226 million

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

August 05, 2021 10:59 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

August 05, 2021 10:50 PM

Lottery

NC Lottery

August 05, 2021 10:50 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

August 05, 2021 10:50 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

August 05, 2021 10:50 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

August 05, 2021 10:49 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service