SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

01-04-06-25-26, Lucky Ball: 1

(one, four, six, twenty-five, twenty-six; Lucky Ball: one)

09-18-40-46-69, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 2

(nine, eighteen, forty, forty-six, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: two)

07-08-28-30-36, Power-Up: 2

(seven, eight, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-six; Power, Up: two)

9-7-1, FB: 8

(nine, seven, one; FB: eight)

2-5-9, FB: 9

(two, five, nine; FB: nine)

4-6-2-3, FB: 8

(four, six, two, three; FB: eight)

1-4-2-6, FB: 9

(one, four, two, six; FB: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $226 million

