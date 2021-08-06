Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
01-04-06-25-26, Lucky Ball: 1
(one, four, six, twenty-five, twenty-six; Lucky Ball: one)
09-18-40-46-69, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 2
(nine, eighteen, forty, forty-six, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: two)
07-08-28-30-36, Power-Up: 2
(seven, eight, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-six; Power, Up: two)
9-7-1, FB: 8
(nine, seven, one; FB: eight)
2-5-9, FB: 9
(two, five, nine; FB: nine)
4-6-2-3, FB: 8
(four, six, two, three; FB: eight)
1-4-2-6, FB: 9
(one, four, two, six; FB: nine)
Estimated jackpot: $226 million
