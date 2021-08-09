Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
7-6-4-8, FB: 5
(seven, six, four, eight; FB: five)
