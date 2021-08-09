Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
4-8-4, Lucky Sum: 16
(four, eight, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
4-8-4, Lucky Sum: 16
(four, eight, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
He spent $5 on a ticket that was worth much more.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments