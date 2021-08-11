Charlotte Observer Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

3-8-1-8, Lucky Sum: 20

(three, eight, one, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)

