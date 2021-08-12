NC Lottery

Charlotte Observer Logo
By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

12-18-26-32-36

(twelve, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

01-17-21-24-27, Lucky Ball: 14

(one, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-seven; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $225 million

2-7-4, Lucky Sum: 13

(two, seven, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

6-3-1, Lucky Sum: 10

(six, three, one; Lucky Sum: ten)

6-5-4-0, Lucky Sum: 15

(six, five, four, zero; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

7-1-9-2, Lucky Sum: 19

(seven, one, nine, two; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

12-18-20-29-30, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 3

(twelve, eighteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $241 million

