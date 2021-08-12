Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
12-18-26-32-36
(twelve, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
01-17-21-24-27, Lucky Ball: 14
(one, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-seven; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $225 million
2-7-4, Lucky Sum: 13
(two, seven, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
6-3-1, Lucky Sum: 10
(six, three, one; Lucky Sum: ten)
6-5-4-0, Lucky Sum: 15
(six, five, four, zero; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
7-1-9-2, Lucky Sum: 19
(seven, one, nine, two; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
12-18-20-29-30, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 3
(twelve, eighteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $241 million
