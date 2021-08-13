Charlotte Observer Logo
Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

20-24-26-29-31

(twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

01-09-19-20-31, Lucky Ball: 9

(one, nine, nineteen, twenty, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $225 million

9-9-7, Lucky Sum: 25

(nine, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

9-1-5, Lucky Sum: 15

(nine, one, five; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

4-3-4-6, Lucky Sum: 17

(four, three, four, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

3-9-2-9, Lucky Sum: 23

(three, nine, two, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $258 million

