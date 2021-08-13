Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
20-24-26-29-31
(twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
01-09-19-20-31, Lucky Ball: 9
(one, nine, nineteen, twenty, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: nine)
Estimated jackpot: $225 million
9-9-7, Lucky Sum: 25
(nine, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
9-1-5, Lucky Sum: 15
(nine, one, five; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
4-3-4-6, Lucky Sum: 17
(four, three, four, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
3-9-2-9, Lucky Sum: 23
(three, nine, two, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $258 million
