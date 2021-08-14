Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

6-3-7-2, Lucky Sum: 18

(six, three, seven, two; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

August 14, 2021 3:57 AM

Lottery

SC Lottery

August 14, 2021 3:58 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

August 14, 2021 3:56 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

August 14, 2021 3:56 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

August 14, 2021 3:56 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

August 14, 2021 3:56 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service