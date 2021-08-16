NC Lottery

Charlotte Observer Logo
RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:

11-21-24-34-40

(eleven, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-four, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $266,000

16-23-26-29-46, Lucky Ball: 11

(sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine, forty-six; Lucky Ball: eleven)

Estimated jackpot: $242 million

2-8-8, Lucky Sum: 18

(two, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

3-1-5, Lucky Sum: 9

(three, one, five; Lucky Sum: nine)

0-4-9-5, Lucky Sum: 18

(zero, four, nine, five; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

9-2-2-8, Lucky Sum: 21

(nine, two, two, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $274 million

