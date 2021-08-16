Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
11-21-24-34-40
(eleven, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-four, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $266,000
NC Lottery.
