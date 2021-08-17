Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
03-13-39-40-44, Lucky Ball: 15
(three, thirteen, thirty-nine, forty, forty-four; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $242 million
13-21-32-34-38, Power-Up: 2
(thirteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)
1-2-6, FB: 2
(one, two, six; FB: two)
1-8-8, FB: 7
(one, eight, eight; FB: seven)
2-5-2-0, FB: 2
(two, five, two, zero; FB: two)
7-6-0-0, FB: 7
(seven, six, zero, zero; FB: seven)
Estimated jackpot: $274 million
