Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Day" game were:

4-5-8, Lucky Sum: 17

(four, five, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

