Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

2-5-2-0, FB: 2

(two, five, two, zero; FB: two)

