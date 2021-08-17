Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
03-13-39-40-44, Lucky Ball: 15
(three, thirteen, thirty-nine, forty, forty-four; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
