Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

5-5-2-9, FB: 8

(five, five, two, nine; FB: eight)

