Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

2-3-3-8, Lucky Sum: 16

(two, three, three, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

August 20, 2021 12:31 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

August 20, 2021 12:29 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

August 20, 2021 12:29 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

August 20, 2021 12:29 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

August 20, 2021 12:29 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

August 20, 2021 12:29 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service