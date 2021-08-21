Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
01-14-22-29-39
(one, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $725,000
NC Lottery.
