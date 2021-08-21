Charlotte Observer Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:

1-5-2-2, Lucky Sum: 10

(one, five, two, two; Lucky Sum: ten)

