Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Day" game were:

6-2-4, Lucky Sum: 12

(six, two, four; Lucky Sum: twelve)

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

NC Lottery

August 22, 2021 5:46 AM

Lottery

SC Lottery

August 22, 2021 5:44 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

August 22, 2021 5:44 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

August 22, 2021 5:44 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

August 22, 2021 5:42 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

August 22, 2021 5:42 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service