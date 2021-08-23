Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
01-07-13-26-29
(one, seven, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
