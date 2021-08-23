Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
7-4-2-3, Lucky Sum: 16
(seven, four, two, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
7-4-2-3, Lucky Sum: 16
(seven, four, two, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments