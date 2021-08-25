Charlotte Observer Logo
Lottery

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

04-10-13-24-44, Lucky Ball: 12

(four, ten, thirteen, twenty-four, forty-four; Lucky Ball: twelve)

17-18-26-52-67, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2

(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-six, fifty-two, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $270 million

05-23-24-26-37, Power-Up: 2

(five, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-seven; Power, Up: two)

3-3-0, FB: 6

(three, three, zero; FB: six)

7-5-7, FB: 5

(seven, five, seven; FB: five)

9-7-6-9, FB: 6

(nine, seven, six, nine; FB: six)

4-5-1-3, FB: 5

(four, five, one, three; FB: five)

Estimated jackpot: $304 million

