SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

09-24-33-40-48, Lucky Ball: 11

(nine, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eleven)

Estimated jackpot: $288 million

03-22-25-26-32, Power-Up: 5

(three, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-two; Power, Up: five)

5-3-3, FB: 3

(five, three, three; FB: three)

1-8-5, FB:

(one, eight, five; FB: zero)

1-9-9-5, FB: 3

(one, nine, nine, five; FB: three)

2-0-1-8, FB:

(two, zero, one, eight; FB: zero)

27-39-54-56-59, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3

(twenty-seven, thirty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-nine; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: three)

