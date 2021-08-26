Charlotte Observer Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:

3-0-5-2, Lucky Sum: 10

(three, zero, five, two; Lucky Sum: ten)

